Father kills his 2 young kids on Father’s Day before hanging himself

Posted on Jun 23, 2017

A 40-year-old father is believed to have murdered his young son and daughter then hanged himself on Father’s Day during a custody battle with his estranged wife. Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Santa Rosa, California, home of Alvaro Camara, 40, on Monday morning to a horrifying scene as they responded […]

