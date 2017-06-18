Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fathers’ Day 2017: Read Dr. Tony Rapu’s Letter to a Fatherless Son – BellaNaija

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Fathers' Day 2017: Read Dr. Tony Rapu's Letter to a Fatherless Son
BellaNaija
In celebration of Father's Day, Dr. Tony Rapu, has written a letter to 11 year old Shanawole, a child rescued from the streets during a recent God Bless Nigeria/Freedom Foundation rehabilitation mission. Shanawole is now under the care and counsel of Dr.
My Job Is To Kill Anyone Who Attacks Our Gang, I Smoke Marijuana Well” – 11yr-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye …Nigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.