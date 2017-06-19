Father’s Day: D’banj’s Wife, Lineo Shares Adorable Photo Of Him And Their Son To Celebrate Him

Nigerian music star, Dbanj’s wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow took to her Instagram page to celebrate him on father’s day. She shared this adorable photo of him cuddling their son Daniel and wrote; “You’re a king to the world…. but sooo much more to us. Happy Father’s Day ❤️” Source: Instagram

