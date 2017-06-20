Father’s Day: Femi Adesina Flies With His Pilot Son, Oluwatobi For The First Time

Special adviser to President Buhari, Femi Adesina celebrated father’s day in style as he had the opportunity to fly with his son, Oluwatobi – who works with Arik Airline – for the first time.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, the elated father wrote: On Monday, June 19, 2017, a day after Fathers Day, I had the privilege of being flown for the first time from Lagos to Abuja by my son, Oluwatobi

