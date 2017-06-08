Fatty food, high salt dangerous to health- Expert

A medical expert, Dr Sulyman Zakariya, has warned against high salt intake and fatty foods to avoid hypertension-related ailments. Zakariya gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin. According to him, most seasonings and junk foods are salty and fatty, thus causing hypertension.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

