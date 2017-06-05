Fayose, Aregbesola Hold Closed-door Meeting

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday met behind the closed-door with Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State.

THISDAY gathered that one of the major discussions at the meeting was the ongoing face-off between Fayose and members of the Association of Petroleum Marketers.

However, about four of the top echelon of the association were sighted at the Osun State Government House, in anticipation of the meeting to find lasting solution to the impasse.

Aregbesola was said to have initiated the truce due to his strong relationship with the national president of the association, who reportedly hails from Osun State.

However, there are strong feelings that Fayose might be using the truce as a cover to discuss the modality for his new political alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, THISDAY sources within the government circle in Ekiti State said due to problem in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s group might be scheming for a plan B.

The source noted that the Ekiti State governor who is a leading member of the group, has been making a frantic and clandestine move to decide an alternative political platform other than the PDP.

Consequently, his visit alongside a retinue of Ekiti traditional rulers yesterday to Aregbesola in Osogbo might have confirmed the source’s claim.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

