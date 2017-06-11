Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose declares Monday public holiday to mark June 12 – Daily Trust

Fayose declares Monday public holiday to mark June 12
Ogun, Ondo and Oyo states had earlier declared Monday a public holiday to mark the 24th anniversary of June 12, the date on which his election was annulled by then military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Fayose said he took the decision to join …

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

