Fayose, Ekiti monarchs, meet Aregbesola in Osogbo‎

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Sunday met behind the closed door with Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State. DAILY POST reliably gathered that one of the major subjects of discussion in the meeting, was the ongoing face-off between Governor Ayodele Fayose and members of the Association of Petroleum Marketers. This is […]

