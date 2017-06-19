Fayose : Governor blames Buhari for hate speech by Northern youths – Pulse Nigeria
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Fayose : Governor blames Buhari for hate speech by Northern youths
Pulse Nigeria
The Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY) had issued an ultimatum asking South-Easterners to leave the North. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Governor Ayo Fayose play. Governor Ayo Fayose. (Daily Post) …
Ekiti Election: Fayose Gets Nod to Run for 'Third Term'
How Buhari fuelled hate speeches, tension in country ―Fayose
Ekiti PDP raises panel to probe suspended lawmaker
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!