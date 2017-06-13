Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose lied on claims over Paris Club refund – APC

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has tackled Governor Ayodele Fayose over claims that the fresh Paris Club refund would be insufficient to pay more than one month salary. The party said all the governor’s claims to labour leaders that the fresh fund is half of the last refund is false, misleading and an […]

