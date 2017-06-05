Fayose resolving fuel crisis in Osun sign of incompetence – Faparusi

A governorship aspirant and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has described as shameful and belittling, the resolve of Governor Ayodele Fayose to take the lingering fuel crisis in the State to Osun State for resolution. Faparusi said the singular action has eroded the pride of Ekiti as a federating state in […]

Fayose resolving fuel crisis in Osun sign of incompetence – Faparusi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

