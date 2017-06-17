Fayose The Next President Spotted Blowing Saxophone With His Bandmates (Photos/Video)
His words: “I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.
“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.”
