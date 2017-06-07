Fayose urges Federal Government to extend budget support

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday urged urged the Federal Government to extend the budget support provision being given to state governments beyond one year. The governor also urged the FG to consider including the local government staff in the scheme when extended. Fayose made the call while meeting with teachers in the state […]

Fayose urges Federal Government to extend budget support

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

