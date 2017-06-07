Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose urges Federal Government to extend budget support

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Budget, News | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday urged urged the Federal Government to extend the budget support provision being given to state governments beyond one year. The governor also urged the FG to consider including the local government staff in the scheme when extended. Fayose made the call while meeting with teachers in the state […]

Fayose urges Federal Government to extend budget support

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.