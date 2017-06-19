Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose using Presidential ambition to seek attention, distract Ekiti people – APC

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has berated the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for declaring that he would claim power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. The state arm of APC in the state said Fayose was using his Presidential ambition to divert attention from his “fraudulent” activities in the state. […]

Fayose using Presidential ambition to seek attention, distract Ekiti people – APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.