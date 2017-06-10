Fayose, VC, tango over violence in Ekiti federal varsity

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof Kayode Soremekun, yesterday accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of fuelling political violence in his university to destabilize the system.

Soremekun alleged the governor was sponsoring some union leaders, whom he accused of becoming so unruly and beating up some lecturers on campus some days back. The university last week suspended three union leaders, including the Chairmen of Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSUNU), Comrade Ademola Mutiu, his counterpart in National Association of Academic Technologists, Com Ekundayo Ojugbaye and Chairman of the Non Academic Staff union, Com Adebayo Dada for declaring industrial action and for unruly behaviour to the council members.

But Fayose, who denied the allegation through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, said he has no business with the university. At a press conference yesterday, Soremekun said Fayose had allegedly been after his life after serving as the Chief Returning Officer in Edo Governorship Election which held September 28, last year where Governor Godwin Obaseki had defeated the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Soremekun said Fayose took his resolve to destabilize the university to bear a couple of days ago when he ordered his Secretary, Modupe Alade, to bail some union leaders arrested for beating up some lecturers from the police custody.

Soremekun alleged that the unionists were arrested after beating and wounding some lecturers on duty in an attempt to effect total strike in the university occasioned by non-payment of hazard allowance and allegation of lopsidedness in the promotion exercise.

The VC insisted that the suspension slammed on the union leaders still subsists in spite of the threats and unruly behaviour against the management members. He said he has written to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the National Universities Commission (NUC). But Olayinka denied all the allegations.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

