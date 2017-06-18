Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose’s Presidential Ambition, A Pipe Dream – APC – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Fayose's Presidential Ambition, A Pipe Dream – APC
Leadership Newspapers
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has described the latest declaration by the Governor Ayodele Fayose to contest the 2019 presidential election as a pipe dream targeted at diverting the attention of Ekiti people from his alleged
The controversy over Ikere-Ekiti road projectNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Ekiti ready to return mission schools, says FayoseThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.