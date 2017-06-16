Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FBN Holdings targets non-performing loans ratio of 19% in 2017 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

FBN Holdings targets non-performing loans ratio of 19% in 2017
The Nation Newspaper
The management of FBN Holdings Plc on Thursday said it was targeting a Non-performing Loans (NPL) ratio of less than 20 per cent for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2017. Mr. UK Eke, FBN Holdings Managing Director, stated this at the company's facts …
FBN Holdings Improves Risk Management to Reduce NPLsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.