Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FCT farmers seek timely release of subsidised fertiliser – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

FCT farmers seek timely release of subsidised fertiliser
Vanguard
Some farmers in the Federal Capital Territory have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently make fertiliser available at subsidised rate to boost food production. They told the Newsmen in Kuje on Tuesday that prompt release of the commodity and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.