FCT Police alert residents on range exercise

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police yesterday alerted residents, especially those living around Jikwoyi, Nyanya, and Karshi areas to a shooting range exercise to be carried out by its special unit force.

A statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Usen Omorodion, said as part of the training routine, the Police Mobile Force will hold its shooting range practice at the Police Range Ground in Karshi.

The exercise holds on Saturday, June 17, 2017 between 7.00 am and 4.00 pm.“Sequel to the exercise, members of the public are advised not to panic as a result of the gunshots that will emanate from the range exercise.“Residents are also advised to stay away from the area for the duration of the exercise,” the statement added.

