FCT Police nab 7 armored Cable thieves

Abuja – Following the increasing vandalization of armored electric cables in different parts of the FCT which has thrown many areas into darkness, the FCT Police Command has issued a stern warning to such vandals to refrain from the sabotaging act as law enforcement agents are all out for them.

FCT Police Commissioner, CP Musa Kimo gave the warning when a seven member electric cable vandalization gang was caught and paraded in Abuja.

Speaking through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Omorodion Usen, he said, “The FCT command anti-car theft team on patrol around Maitama on Thursday 15th June 2017 arrested 7 suspected vandals of armored cables.

The suspects were arrested while attempting to cart away the items in the early hours, after a power outage created the opportunity for them to perpetrate the nefarious act.

The suspects Ali Sani 25 years, Abubakar Musa 29 years, Iliyasu Abubakar 20 years, Umar Ibrahim 25 years, Umar Abubakar 28 years, Kabiru Abdullahi 31years, Mustapha Iliyasu 19 years of no fixed address were arrested at about 1.00am on the said date after they had cut and loaded the cables into 2 vehicles, a Volkswagen wagon with reg no GWA 180 AP and Volkswagen Golf with reg no BMJ 51 XA.

“The suspects immediately took to their heels on sighting the police team but the swift response of the team who gave them a hot chase thwarted their effort from escaping and were all arrested.

“The suspects are currently being interrogated and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded” Omorodion said.

