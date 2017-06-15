FCTA disburses N13.8bn to six Area Councils – Ag Secretary

The Acting Secretary, FCT Area Councils Services Secretariat (ACSS), Mr Joshua Kaura, said on Thursday that the six Area Councils in FCT shared N13, 828 billion between January 2015 and April 2017.

Kaura disclosed this at a news briefing on the achievements of the present administration in office in the last two years in Abuja.

According to him, the ACSS provides secretariat services to Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meetings through which N13.8billion was disbursed to the councils as well as coordinate issues relating to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He said within the period under review, the secretariat also audited Local Education Authority (LEA) staff in the six Area Councils.

“We sensitised the residents on the Community and Household Environmental Sanitation Exercise.

“We are trying to come up with a date that will serve as sanitation day to be observed by all the council areas in the FCT.

“ACSS also intervened over flood in three area councils which include Kuje, Kwali and Abaji. We also harmonised Area Councils Environmental By-Laws,’’ he said.

The acting secretary said that the secretariat also facilitate the intervention of the release of N1.9billion as bail out to the councils to settle staff salaries for Jan., Feb. and March 2015 which led to the suspension strike by workers.

Kaura noted that the secretariat intervened and averted 37 looming threats to peace and security in the six Area Councils, relating to chieftaincy and communal clashes.

He said the ACSS also completed database of Primary Health Care facilities, which are 217 in the six area councils, saying it is now easy to access information with the data on the number of staff, state of the facilities and their requirements.

Kaura said the challenges facing the secretariat include inadequate office space, equipment, working materials, inadequate budgetary provision, inadequate funds for staff training and welfare.

