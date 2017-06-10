Fearless Ostapenko ‘amazed’ by French Open triumph

Jelena Ostapenko said she was amazed to be the first unseeded player since 1933 to capture the French Open on Saturday in a stunning and fearless 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Simona Halep.

“I can’t believe I am the French Open champion at just 20. It’s amazing,” said Ostapenko, the first Latvian to claim a Grand Slam crown.

history,” added Ostapenko.

“I knew that Gustavo Kuerten also won his first title here also in 1997 (the year she was born).”

“There are no words. It’s just amazing. It was my dream as a child to win Roland Garros.”

She was 3-1 down in the second and third sets but kept coming back with her no-fear hitting.

“I just had to stay aggressive and play my game because Simona is such a great player.”

Halep, the runner-up in 2014 also, hailed Ostapenko.

“I am upset but congratulations to Jelena, you are a great champion,” said the Romanian.

“Enjoy it. I am a little sick in the stomach but I want to win it one day. It’s my dream.”

