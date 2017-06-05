Federal College Of Education Eha-Amufuy To Affiliate With UNN For Its Degree Programmes.

Information reaching us at Students Nigeria is that the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu wants to affiliate with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka for its degree programmes. Plans are underway by the authorities of Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State to affiliate with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for its degree programmes. The …

The post Federal College Of Education Eha-Amufuy To Affiliate With UNN For Its Degree Programmes. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

