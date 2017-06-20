Federal Legislator, Katung Begins Entrepreneurship Training For Women And Youth In Southern Kaduna

Apparently worried by the level of economic hardship being experienced by citizens in parts of Southern Kaduna communities, the members representing Zangon Kataf /Jaba Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung has begun the training of women and youths on different types of entrepreneurship skills in the area.

Katung was on Monday represented by Dr John Ayuba, former Commissioner for Finance and Water Resources in Kaduna State at the flag off of the five day training held at the Community Hall in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf local government of Kaduna State.

The Legislator said the initiative was aimed at boosting the economic status of members of the constituency through skill acquisition for self reliance.

“As elected representatives of the people, it beholves on us to give back to the society especially for the support and cooperation from the people.

“It is our drive that the lives of our youths and women would be improved as they acquire skills that would in turn impact the larger community,” he said.

Katung urged participants to take full advantage of the training so as to combat unemployment through job creation.

Mr John Luka of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Co-partners and a Resource person at the training said that the training was packaged to equip participants with entrepreneurship skills that would make them compete favorably in the global world.

Luka said the training had been packaged with modules that would focus on Soap, detergent and pomade making.

“It is our aim that after this training, participants will on their own start making soaps, either the solid or liquid type for business and personal consumption.

“This training would eventually make participants self-reliant and meaningful contributors to their families and their respective communities,” he said.

Sarah Stephen, a resident of Zonkwa who is a participant at the training said the programme was timely as it would engage a number of unemployed persons from the area to explore means of livelihood rather than depend on the government for jobs.

“I look forward to owning my own enterprise and for me, this training is a spring board,” she said.

Also, Suchet Adamu also a participant from Jaba local government commended the organiser of the training and prayed that the gesture would be sustained so as to give everyone a sense of belonging.

The Senior Legislative Aide to the Hon. Member, Mr Francis Sani while talking to Journalists asserted that the over 170 beneficiaries who are participating in the programme, were selected randomly from various communities. He disclosed that all participants are entitled to free meal daily, while those coming from distance will be transported to the venue on a daily basis.

