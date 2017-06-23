Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 2017/2018 HND Admission Form Out.

The Federal Polytechic Ado-ekiti is inviting applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the morning and Evening programme of the institution for the 2017/2018 Academic Session leading to the award of Higher National Diploma (HND) in the underlisted programmes. e FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC ADO AVAILABLE HND PROGRAMMES. S/N SCHOOLS DEPARTMENTS/PROGRAMMES OPTIONS 1.1 SCHOOL …

The post Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 2017/2018 HND Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

