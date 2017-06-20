Federal Polytechnic Bida To Commence Degree Programmes.

Relevant agencies of the Government has approved some Undergraduate programmes in the Federal Polytechnic Bida. This is to enable the institution commence degree programmes. The Chairman of the Governing Board, Professor Mohammed Yahaya of Federal Polytechnic, Bida Niger State, on a visit to Etsu Nupe in Bida to thank the community for being a great host, …

The post Federal Polytechnic Bida To Commence Degree Programmes. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

