Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Dutsin-ma Shut Down Indefinitely Amid Crisis.

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

As a result of the crisis going on in Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state, the senate has announced that the institution should be closed down indefinitely. Chairman of the Senate of the institution, Armiyau Hamisu Bichi, gave the directive to the closure on Friday evening after an emergency meeting by Senate members. A circular signed …

The post Federal University Dutsin-ma Shut Down Indefinitely Amid Crisis. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.