Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Of Technology Owerri Extends 2016/2017 School Fees Payment Deadline.

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the Federal University Of Technology, Owerri that the Vice-Chancellor has directed that the Portal for Payment of School fees be opened from Saturday 10th June through next week to enable and allow Students who are yet to complete their Registration Process complete it. All the Students Concerned are hereby …

The post Federal University Of Technology Owerri Extends 2016/2017 School Fees Payment Deadline. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.