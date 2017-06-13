Federation elections: Adeoye wins unopposed as Shooting Federation president

Lonsdale Adeoye has emerged as the new President of the Shooting Federation of Nigeria, after winning unopposed at the National Sports Federations Elections in Abuja on Tuesday.

Julius Orioko also won unopposed as vice president.

Newsmen report that the results of the election was announced by Amos Dunia, chairman of the federation’s electoral committee.

After the elections, Adeoye thanked the stakeholders for voting him, pledging that better days were ahead for the sport in the country.

“You all have made history today and I want to assure you that there are better days ahead.

“We will ensure grassroots development, because that is the only way shooting can become a household name in Nigeria and with your support we will do well,” he said.

On his part, Orioko also promised to support the president for the growth of the sport.

Meanwhile, Anthony Odunlade from the South West, Joseph Ohaegbulam from South East, Francis Sylvester from North-West, and A.G. Joshua from North East were elected onto the board.

The post Federation elections: Adeoye wins unopposed as Shooting Federation president appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

