Federations election: NBBF accuses NOC scribe of betrayal

The Tijjani Umar-led Board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF has faulted claims by the Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC Mr. Tunde Popoola that he was not aware of the Federation’s election held in Kano on Monday, June 12, 2017.

The NBBF, in a statement signed by its Media Adviser, Patrick Omorodion, said that Mr Popoola was not being sincere about the Kano election because “the NOC is custody of the NBBF ratified Constitution and the election rules and regulation which (it) made input into for the conduct of the election”.

According to the statement, the “NOC was fully aware and briefed on the intention of the NBBF to conduct its election according to its Constitution which is the best practice around the world”.

It stressed that it has succeeded in taking the sport from the highest bidder and would not waste precious time arguing with people and trying to justify the legality or otherwise of the election in Kano or Abuja.

“It is a fact known to all that the Secretary General of the NOC who is aware of all these facts has betrayed the NOC family in Nigeria by pursuing an agenda that is not acceptable to the rest of the NOC Exco and Executive Board,” the NBBF stated.

While stating that it “ has forwarded to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and all who should know a full report on the election and will await any action or decision from it”, the NBBF said that Nigeria does not deserve “the intrigues, irregularities, mischief and outright confusion” that characterized the Abuja elections on June 13, 2017″.

The post Federations election: NBBF accuses NOC scribe of betrayal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

