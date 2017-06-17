Federations elections were for the highest bidder —Yakmut laments

Just as Nigerian sports enthusiasts are yet to get over the shady sports federations elections last Tuesday in Abuja, former National Sports Commission Director-General, Al Hassan Yakmut has revealed that voting delegates were openly bribed with money.

The former Nigeria volleyball team captain lost in his bid to replace Habu Gumel as Nigeria Volleyball Federation president. Yakmut lost 38-14 to Musa Nimrod.

“A whole lot of money changed hands. It was for the highest bidder and those of us who have no money to spend had to lose out.

“I strongly believe that the man who won the federation election will do a good. However, becoming a member of the sporting federation should be about those who have passion for the sport.

“ It was a pity some of us ex-internationals did not win,” said Yakmut.

In other federations like athletics, money was also the name of the game. Delegates who were eligible to vote became beautiful brides.

