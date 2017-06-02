Femi Fani-Kayode And Kate Henshaw Reconcile, Apologize To Each Other
There was an outburst yesterday on Social media between a former presidential aide, Femi Fani Kayode and the Nollywood Actress. However, they were quick in settling the dispute as FFK apologised and Kate responded amicably. See tweets below. Source: Twitter
The post Femi Fani-Kayode And Kate Henshaw Reconcile, Apologize To Each Other appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!