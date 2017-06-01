Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode: Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra and Kate Henshaw’s false premise

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Biafra, Femi Fani-Kayode, Opinion | 0 comments

In a short contribution titled “Biafra Without Our Consent?” which appears to have gone viral on social media, the celebrated and respected thespian Miss Kate Henshaw wrote as follows: “I think the current generation of ‘Biafrans’ are the most funny people I​ ​h​a​ve ever seen. How dare you sit in your home or offices and […]

Femi Fani-Kayode: Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra and Kate Henshaw’s false premise

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.