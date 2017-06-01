Femi Fani-Kayode: Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra and Kate Henshaw’s false premise
In a short contribution titled “Biafra Without Our Consent?” which appears to have gone viral on social media, the celebrated and respected thespian Miss Kate Henshaw wrote as follows: “I think the current generation of ‘Biafrans’ are the most funny people I have ever seen. How dare you sit in your home or offices and […]
Femi Fani-Kayode: Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra and Kate Henshaw’s false premise
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!