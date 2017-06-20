Femi Fani-Kayode: The specious lies of a gangster minister
by Femi Fani-Kayode I watched the Minister Information and Culture Lai (aka Lie) Mohammed’s ‘Politics Today’ interview with Seun Okinbaloye…
Read » Femi Fani-Kayode: The specious lies of a gangster minister on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!