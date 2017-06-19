Femi Kani Kayode Reveals Alleged Killer Of MKO Abiola, Mastermind Behind Chibok Girls’ Kidnap

A former Aviation Minister in the country and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has pointed accusing fingers at Susan Rice, implicating her in the death of the self-acclaimed winner of the June 12 Presidential Election, late MKO Abiola and the kidnap of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014. Femi Fani-Kayode in a post…

The post Femi Kani Kayode Reveals Alleged Killer Of MKO Abiola, Mastermind Behind Chibok Girls’ Kidnap appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

