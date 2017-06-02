Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Okunnu’s claim that Lagos is a no-man’s land absolute rubbish – Smart-Cole

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Veteran journalist and photographer, Sunmi Smart-Cole, has lambasted a former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, Femi Okunnu, for calling Lagos a no-man’s land. Smart-Cole, told newsmen at his residence, that the comment was “absolute rubbish”. He insisted that the territory of the Oba of Lagos ends on Lagos Island, adding that the name Eko […]

