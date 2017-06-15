Fête de la Musique comes to Uganda June 18-24

The World Music Week (Fête de la Musique) that started in France in 1982, comes to Uganda again this week.

This year the Alliance Française Kampala in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Uganda, the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, the Ecole Française les Grands Lacs, the Pearl Rhythm Foundation, Que Pasa Restaurant and Breakdance Project Ugandan brings you a week-long programme of music, poetry and dance.

The World Music Day is a popular hands-on, collective, festive event for the public. Its purpose is to celebrate different music styles and showcase a variety of musical genres and will be held June 18-24 at various locations around Kampala.

One of the highlights will be the performance at the Sheraton Hotel. Sheraton, supported by Brussels Airlines, the Alliance Francaise will host Laurent Assoulen, a pianist and jazz composer who combines perfume and music.

Each song he will perform corresponds with a perfume composition made by each one of the renowned perfumers from the International Fragrance and Flavor Company in Paris.

Tickets are on sale sh40,000 per person, 20,000 for Members of Alliance Française Kampala.

The main concert will be held at the French School / Ecole Française les Grands Lacs.

This year the selected artists will be focused on the theme of ‘Fusion’ showcasing and merging their styles, the line-up features the Ecole Franҫaise Music Club, Haka Mukiga & Apio Moro, James & Giovanni, Jackie Akello & Mame N’Diack, Faizal Monstrixx, Sylvester & Abramz, Joram MC, Breakdance Project Uganda, Kongoloko, Navio.

Full Programme:

18th – 24th June

Sunday, June 18th at 7pm: Que Pasa restaurant we present live music and poetry. ·

Monday, June 19th at the National Theatre: Pearl Rhythm Activation from 5pm.

Wednesday, June 21st at 7pm: Perfume Concert at the Sheraton Hotel.

Thursday June 22nd at 7pm: Cine-club film night and poetry/rap competition.

Saturday June 24th at 6pm: Main concert at the French School – Lugogo Bypass. All events are free of entry except for the Perfume Concert.

The post Fête de la Musique comes to Uganda June 18-24 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

