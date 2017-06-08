FG Appoints First Bank, UBA as Nigerian Lead Managers for International Diaspora Bonds Sale – Naija247news
FG Appoints First Bank, UBA as Nigerian Lead Managers for International Diaspora Bonds Sale
Naija247news
LAGOS, June 8 – Nigeria will start an international road show next week for the sale of a diaspora bond and has named Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Standard Bank of South Africa as joint lead managers, its debt management office said on Thursday.
Nigeria to issue first diaspora deal
Federal Republic of Nigeria to Issue Diaspora Bond
