FG asked to rescind decision on P-Harcourt refinery concession

By Abdulwahab Abdulah, Gabriel Olawale & Jane Echewedo

The Federal Government has been asked to reverse the planned concession of the Port-Harcourt Refinery or face a legal action.

20 coalition of civil society/anti-corruption groups based in Lagos, including Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Campaign for Democracy, Centre for Change, Nigerians Unite Against Corruption and Grassroots Democratic Initiative noted that the planned concession to Agip and OANDO Plc amounts to giving away another national asset to few individuals.

The groups also warned the National Assembly not to collaborate with the executive arm on the sale of the refinery without due process.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Lagos, the Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, said that the handing over of Port-Harcourt refinery to Agip Oil Company was against the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Act.

The coalition called on Federal Government to immediately cancel the ill-designed and fraudulent transaction. “If the Federal Government desires to still go ahead, it must proceed in strict compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Act,” he said.

