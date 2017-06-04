FG assures manufacturing firms of support – The Nation Newspaper
FG assures manufacturing firms of support
The Nation Newspaper
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assured manufacturing companies of Federal Government's support for creation of more jobs. He spoke at the weekend during the commissioning of a state-of the-art production line for Always brand by leading …
Osinbajo, Amosun task companies to source raw materials locally
