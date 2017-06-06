Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG attracts new fertilizer, petrochemical plant in Brass — Gov. Dickson – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG attracts new fertilizer, petrochemical plant in Brass — Gov. Dickson
Vanguard
The Federal Government has attracted a multi-billion dollar, private sector-driven fertilizer and petrochemical plant in Brass, Bayelsa. The Bayelsa Gov. Seriake Dickson said this when he led the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Commodore Alfred Diete-Spiff
Seriake Dickson : FG attracts new fertilizer, petrochemical plant in Brass — Gov saysPulse Nigeria
Dickson to PDP Faithful: Don't Lose Hope in PartyTHISDAY Newspapers
“Bayelsa is waging silent revolution for change, development”—Governor DicksonLeadership Newspapers
Nigeria Today –The News –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.