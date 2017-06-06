FG attracts new fertilizer, petrochemical plant in Brass — Gov. Dickson – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG attracts new fertilizer, petrochemical plant in Brass — Gov. Dickson
Vanguard
The Federal Government has attracted a multi-billion dollar, private sector-driven fertilizer and petrochemical plant in Brass, Bayelsa. The Bayelsa Gov. Seriake Dickson said this when he led the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Commodore Alfred Diete-Spiff …
Seriake Dickson : FG attracts new fertilizer, petrochemical plant in Brass — Gov says
Dickson to PDP Faithful: Don't Lose Hope in Party
“Bayelsa is waging silent revolution for change, development”—Governor Dickson
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!