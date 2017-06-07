FG, Bayelsa Unveil $3.6bn Fertilizer and Petrochemical Firm in Bayelsa – THISDAY Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

FG, Bayelsa Unveil $3.6bn Fertilizer and Petrochemical Firm in Bayelsa

FG, Bayelsa Unveil $3.6bn Fertilizer and Petrochemical Firm in Bayelsa
In pursuit of the commitment to halt the unrest in the Niger Delta, foster development of the region and promote the wellbeing of its people, the federal government and Bayelsa State Tuesday announced the imminent take-off of Brass Fertilizer …
FG attracts new fertilizer, petrochemical plant in Brass —Gov DicksonNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Bayelsa commends FG for citing new fertilizer company in BrassThe News
NDDC Projects Designed to Enrich Individuals – OsinbajoSIGNAL (press release)

