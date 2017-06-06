Pages Navigation Menu

FG begins modalities to develop navigation channel in River Niger — Minister

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has said that the Federal Government has begun processes for promoting a proper channel for navigation and irrigation in the River Niger. The minister made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday in an interview with Nigeria pilot Adamu said that the project would be executed in partnership […]

