FG Begins Modalities To Develop Navigation Channel On River Niger

The minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, has said that the federal government has begun the construction of channels fo navigation and irrigation on the River Niger.

The minister made the disclosure in Abuja yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Adamu said that the project would be executed in partnership with the Hungarian Government to seek ways to introduce river training toward protecting the river banks and flood plains.

He said although this step was a huge infrastructure project that would take time, the ministry had commenced negotiations with the Hungarian experts.

‘‘Talking about flash flooding, Rivers Niger and Benue are very long rivers.

‘‘We are having floods all the time but the good news is that we are discussing with some foreign experts to look at the entire stretch of the River Niger, downstream Jebba and upstream of it, around Kebbi side to introduce river training.

‘‘We are doing this so that we can protect the banks of the river and all the flood plains, and we will be able to farm without any serious problem.

‘‘This is a huge infrastructure project that will take years; the study alone and design are going to take one year.

‘‘We are still discussing, hopefully we will soon round-off our negotiation with the Hungarian experts,’’ the minister said.(NAN)

The post FG Begins Modalities To Develop Navigation Channel On River Niger appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

