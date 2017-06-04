Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG condemns Central London terrorist attack

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government on Sunday condemned the deadly terrorist attacks on Central London Bridge and the Borough market in “the strongest terms” and voiced its deep condolence to the relatives and victims of the attack. Seven people died in the attack in central London on Saturday night and 48 were injured. The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement by its Spokesperson, Dr Clement Aduku, said:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.