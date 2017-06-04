FG condemns Central London terrorist attack
The Federal Government on Sunday condemned the deadly terrorist attacks on Central London Bridge and the Borough market in “the strongest terms” and voiced its deep condolence to the relatives and victims of the attack. Seven people died in the attack in central London on Saturday night and 48 were injured. The Foreign Affairs Ministry…
