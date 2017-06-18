FG delivers grains to 12,000 households — Osinbajo receives progress report on Special Relief Plan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government has delivered assorted grains to over 12,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in their various camps.

This happened just as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received progress report on Special Relief Intervention Plan and described the new humanitarian aid delivery system as a unique operation.

These were contained in the statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, last night, which added that the update report was delivered to Osinbajo on Friday.

The statement noted that there was considerable progress in the implementation of the Special Relief Intervention – an initiative launched in Maiduguri by the Federal Government on June 8 to deliver effective and comprehensive humanitarian aid especially food to persons displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

“The initiative which is part of a broad plan to address food shortage in the camps and other settlements of displaced persons, is now delivering assorted grains to internally displaced (through over 1000 trucks) and already have reached 12, 691 households in Borno State since the flag off by the Acting President on June 8,”the statement said.

