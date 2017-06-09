FG denies sale, concession of refineries

To engage original manufacturers for rehabilitation

Repairs to cost $1.2bn

By Michael Eboh

ABUJA— The Federal Government said, yesterday, it has neither sold nor approved concession of the nation’s refineries to any individual or company.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, also disclosed that it would cost the country about $1.2 billion to fix the three refineries.

He explained that a steering committee had been set up by the Federal Government, with a mandate to consider issues surrounding how to secure financing for the upgrade and repairs of the refineries, adding that the government was also considering inviting the original manufacturers of the refineries to participate in the process of revamping the refineries to help fast-track the process.

He said: “A steering committee was set up, which also have a technical committee. The steer given by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to the committee was financing the upgrade and repairs of the refineries. There is no issue of concession. We are not concessioning the refineries, it is simply a financing package.

“Two, once we have identified the individuals, see if we can make contact to those who built the refineries; to ensure we go back to them. The reason we will go back to them is because they have the designs, engineering outlay, upgrade capabilities and in some cases, they have access to the spare parts. If we are going to achieve this within the time period we are talking about, we need that sort of speed.

“We have largely decided that these are the people that we should use. But in terms of who wins the financing awards, that is still work in progress. We have not received from the technical committee their final reports. We still need to review, accept, and then go for Federal Executive Council, FEC, for approval, and then the National Assembly, before we go on with the process.”

He denied saying the refineries financing and upgrade process would not be thrown open to everyone, stating that “going by the highly technical nature of refinery upgrade, not a lot of people can participate; that is the reality.

“You have to have the financing, engineering know-how and market template. I do not expect that a lot of people would participate.”

He stated that the total cumulative amount to fix all the refineries was in the region of $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, inclusive of the cost of fixing the pipelines, as the government intends to repair the pipelines from the southern to the northern parts of the country and from Escravos to Warri.

To this end, he said: “The pricing mechanism for downstream products is such that very few people would undertake this type of financing and make returns. So that is why we have tried to create a business model that ties them into the Direct Sale-Direct-Purchase, DSDP, model, and that is still work in progress.

“When the committee has finished this, and done the analysis, I would expect they would then invite everybody who is interested, once the financial terms are set out. They would now present something to the board, which would be approved; and then we get the President’s approval and then we proceed.”

We have not reached there, so anybody who is saying contract had been given is doing so in error.

Kachikwu added that following that understanding, a presidential approval was granted the NNPC in October to engage credible financiers to rehabilitate and improve the performance of the three refineries and that three possible partners, Agip/Saudis/ Qataris, were initially identified for engagements.

Kachikwu disclosed that as at today, efforts are still on to engage a pool of financiers after cost estimates for the refineries rehabilitation are firmed up later in the month.

With regard to the co-location of refineries, Kachikwu said that a public tender was announced in April last year and that bids were received and analysed, while winners for the Port-Harcourt and Warri refineries have been identified.

He, however, noted that discussions were still on-going to finalise the process with approval to be given by both the NNPC Board and the Federal Executive Council.

He painted a very sad picture of the massive import of petroleum products costing trillions of Naira which the nation has engaged in in the past few years as a result of its poor domestic refining capacity.

He said efforts geared towards revamping the existing refineries were meant to save the country huge foreign exchange and the trillions of Naira spent on fuel imports.

