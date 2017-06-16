FG deploys tax collectors to Mosques, Churches and Markets

Tax collectors have been deployed by the federal government, as a bid to launch a tax enlightenment campaign to canvass tax payments at mosques, churches, markets and other public places. Speaking while launching the scheme, titled; Nigerian Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said the project will …

