Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG directs MDAs to spend budget on made-in-Nigeria products

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Federal Government has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to spend more of their budgets on locally produced goods. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gave the directive  when he signed the 2017 appropriation bill into law on Monday. He said the directive was to support the government’s policy on investment in critical infrastructure.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.